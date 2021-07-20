These outdoor bar carts will make summertime more enjoyable

The biggest advantage of owning a weatherproof bar cart means you can enjoy a freshly prepared refreshment without having to run indoors. Besides, a well-stocked pushcart is an attractive and comfortable accessory for a successful outdoor gathering. Designed to withstand all elements, outdoor bar carts have gained immense popularity due to their practicality.

These carts have layers of room to let you stack up all the essentials including glasses, mixing tins, straws, your favorite go-to spirits and even some snacks in them. Whether you are looking for an elevated cart with storage or a foldable one that can also serve as a console table, here are the best and most stylish outdoor bar carts you can pick up from Amazon.

Cosco Outdoor Living Folding Serving Cart

Cosco Outdoor Living Folding Serving Cart is designed to fold flat for compact storage when not in use. It features two slatted shelves and two handlebars to hold all your bar party essentials, from beverage dispensers to ice buckets. Each shelf can hold up to 75 pounds. The four wheels with two locking casters are designed for the ease of portability and endure the elements. Moreover, it is available in a range of different finishes, including cherry red, subtle brown, silver and gray.

Novogratz Helix Utility Cart

This gold-colored Novogratz Helix Utility bar cart is a great addition to your home. It not only serves as an outdoor bar cart but makes a great furniture article to be included in the living room or the kitchen. The metal rolling cart is made of powder-coated metal in a trendy gold finish, which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. With a minimalistic style, the cart features 3 large shelves with 3 wrap-around bars to keep your things in place.

Tangkula Outdoor Cart on Wheels

The Tangkula Outdoor Cart is a seamless blend of design and functionality. Made with weather-resistant acacia wood, the cart adds a rustic touch and provides a sturdy design. The unit can hold up to 100 pounds. It features raised edges around the counter areas to help prevent items from sliding off when the cart is being moved. This bar cart has 2-tier shelves with a slat design, which offers plenty of space to store your things.

Christopher Knight Home Alice Outdoor Bar Cart

The Christopher Knight Home Alice is a great patio bar cart with a touch of glass to your outdoors. Built with iron, this comes in a gold finish and a tempered glass design. The cart weighs about 22 pounds, making it easier to move around. Its versatile design is sure to impress your family and friends while serving drinks in style.

Haotian Rustic Bar Cart

This stylish industrial rustic cart features wine racks and hanging glass storage for you to stock up before heading out onto the patio or poolside. It can hold four wine bottles and six wine glasses. Made from high-quality MDF, the cart has a wood effect printed on it and a black powder-coated steel frame. The top shelf of the cart is removable and can be used as a food tray. For ease of movement, it features four swivel casters with two brakes.