Louis Vuitton skateboard in watercolor pattern retails for eye-watering $2,660

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is not known for designing skateboards. In fact, the company has only produced skateboards on two occasions previously. Now as the third iteration, LV has launched a skateboard that exudes unconventional spirit and masterful craftsmanship from the word go.

Designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh, the skateboard features a radiant watercolor pattern, which echoed across the marque’s Spring-Summer 2021 Collections.

Monogram allover

The interestingly designed skateboard features LV monogram branding all over the deck, wheels and even the screws, which subjectively demonstrate Louis Vuitton’s attention to detail.

Touted as a true collector’s item, the super expensive skateboard measures 8.3 x 31.5 x 3.9 inches (length x height x width). For your interest, the unit is built using a combination of wood, aluminum and polymers.

The Midas touch

Abloh has been the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton since March 2018, and ever since, whether it’s about footwear or bags, he has designed units that have sold out within seconds. This skateboard encapsulated in Louis Vuitton’s spirit is again a definite consumer grabber.

To justify its mammoth $2,660 price tag, the watercolor pattern skateboard is provided in an environmentally-friendly packaging and is now available through the company website.