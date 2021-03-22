Converse Chuck 70 Hi Archive Paint Splatter available in Black, Egret versions

Who doesn’t have a pair of Chucks? Probably every sneakerhead we know owns a pair of Converse Chucks. Even if they’re not your favorite, owning one is a must. Many people go for the classic black or white pair while some prefer the leather versions.

The Chuck 70 also have numerous iterations from different brands and other regions. Just recently, we showed you the Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek ready for the new normal. There was also the Telfar Clemens and Converse Chuck 70 version plus the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1. We also remember the Converse and Ambush Yoon Ahn Collaboration, Converse Chuck 70 Bosey East Village Explorer Pack, Stars and Stripes model, and the 2020 NBA All-Star versions.

Converse Archive Paint Splatter Chuck 70 Hi Design

Today, we’ll start the week with this Archive program offering. A model is being revived with paint splatter graphic. The Chuck 70 Hi in white and black are getting the paint splatter design.

On the white egret pair, the splatter shows a mix of white, black, and blue. The black version shows a mixture of yellow, blue, and pink for a nice contrast.







Converse Chuck 70 Hi Paint Splatter

The splashes are all over the upper. You can also see them on the signature rubber toe cap and heel plus the midsole. There is some abstract look and feel to the paint splatter. The All-Star badge is set in leather found on the silver eyelets and medial collar.









Expect the brown rubber outsole, black heel badge, and black foxing on the midsole for the back and red-blue on the egret model. The Converse Chuck 70 Hi Archive Paint Splatter is sold for $90 HERE.