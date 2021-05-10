Saucony Astrotrail collection ready soon in four styles, colorways

Saucony isn’t the top sports shoe brand in mind when people ask for recommendations but we believe there is a market for Saucony sneakers. The pair we’ve featured before even made it to our list of best shoes to run a marathon.

The Saucony Triumph ISO 5 was considered a worthy pair of runners for a marathon, thanks to the maximum cushioning it provides. We also remember the Saucony Grid Azura 2000 that launched in three new color iterations. This time, four new styles are ready, each one representing a different element in the universe.

Saucony Astrotrail Sneakers Ready for the Universe

The Saucony Astrotrail collection features four new styles and colorways. There’s earth, air, water, and fire—all represented by the following: Saucony Peregrine 11 Earth, Saucony Shadow 5000 Air, Saucony Mad River 2 TR Water, and Saucony Grid Azura 2000 Fire.

Each pair is designed after a classic Saucony silhouette like the Grid Azura 2000. These runners are designed and colored to show off ideas of astrology and the zodiac. The Saucony Astrotrail pack shows the world the importance of the core elements of the universe.

Saucony Astrotrail Sneakers Design

The shoes are ideal for those always on-the-go. You don’t have to be a marathoner to get a pair. You can be a hiker or maybe just an ordinary person who likes to walk. You don’t even have to love walking or running, you can wear a pair because well…you’re a sneakerhead and this collection has captured your attention.

Each design will remind you of the universe’s important elements. The Saucony Shadow 5000 “Air” shows a flowy style but set in vivid colors. The Peregrine 11 Earth is cool to the eyes while the Mad River 2 TR “Water” presents a calming effect.The Grid Azura 2000 “Fire” evokes a feeling of passion and warmth.





Each Saucony Astratail pair of sneakers costs anything between $110 and $120. Check out Saucony this coming May 15.