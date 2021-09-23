These tea makers will prepare a cup to your taste

Tea is one of the most loved drinks and has been enjoyed by countless people for centuries across the world. It is either served hot to calm the nerves or served cold as a refreshment on a hot day. To make a prefect cup of tea, whether steaming or iced, it is important to find a good tea maker.

For tea lovers, choosing the best tea maker comes down to selecting between a traditional tea infuser pot and an automatic tea maker and analyzing the capacity and the material of the device. Thankfully, there are plenty of options catering to all your requirements. Here are the five best tea makers that you can choose from for that perfect cup of tea.

Breville BTM800XL Tea Maker

The Breville BTM800XL Tea Maker is an automatic machine that prepares the perfect brew every time. Featuring an LCD, precise temperature settings, an auto-lowering and raising infuser bucket and warming settings, this tea maker brings out the most subtle flavors in your favorite teas. All you need to do is to add some water and tea to the device, select the strength and hit the start button. The one-liter pitcher offers six tea settings, four strength settings and an hour warming option if anyone needs a second cup.

What We Like:

Large capacity

Auto start functionality

What We Don’t Like:

Expensive

Hard to clean metallic basket

Brentwood KT-2150BK Iced Tea and Coffee Maker

Perfect for large families, Brentwood KT-2150BK Iced Tea and Coffee Maker is a wonderful device that makes brewing iced tea quite effortless. With a 64-ounce pitcher, it prepares eight servings of tea within a flash. This tea maker includes a reusable filter basket, a strength selector dial and an auto-shutoff feature. Just pour some water in the container, place your favorite tea or coffee in the filter basket and choose the drink’s strength to brew the perfect beverage.

What We Like:

Reusable Filter Basket

Auto-shutoff feature

Suitable for large families

What We Don’t Like:

Battery not included

Hard plastic pitcher

GROSCHE Aberdeen Perfect Tea Maker

A popular among customers, GROSCHE Aberdeen Perfect Tea Makerlives up to its name with an amazing 4.7-star rating overall. Its Tritan body is unbreakable, durable, BPA-free and temperature safe. It has a creative bottom-dispensing design that prevents any loose tea leave mess. Simply put tea leaves in the boiling water, let it brew and place the maker over your cup to pour the tea from the bottom. Its stainless steel filter prevents any residue from passing through.

What We Like:

Large 34-ounce capacity

Bottom dispenser

Shatterproof

What We Don’t Like:

Not very leak-proof

Lid with concave curve

OBOR Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser

The OBOR Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser is a great way to make tea in a traditional way. It features a simple design with just a glass container, an infuser filter and a lid. The filter is made of a stainless steel mesh that allows hot water to enter and blend in with the flavors of tea. It comes with an ergonomic handle to make the pouring process easy. It doesn’t run on electricity or have any fancy buttons.

What We Like:

Flawless infuser

Lid fits perfectly

What We Don’t Like:

A tea maker not for the newbies

VAHDAM Tea Pitcher

With a capacity of 50-ounces, VAHDAM Tea Pitcher is made from high-quality, lead-free Borosilicate glass. It is heat-resistant, microwave-safe and more durable than most glass pitchers. It comes with a fine-mesh stainless steel filter and a stainless steel lid. This tea maker is perfect for brewing large quantity of iced varieties. It is quite easy to clean as it has a wide body and the filter can be removed.

What We Like:

Elegant design

Suitable for making large batches of beverage

Easy to operate

What We Don’t Like:

Prone to breakage