This Nike Dunk High is designed for 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA and Nike often team up for the year’s “All-Star” footwear. There were rounds of duo doing a new orange or black colorway for next year, but now official images of the forthcoming Dunk High “All-Star” suggests it’ll be a combo of neutral and pastel hues.

NBA and Swoosh brand seem to have finally rested on a very lively colorway. This is an exciting two-toned rendition that Nike Dunk High deserves and the basketball sneakerheads are going to love.

Dunk High “All-Star” look

The upcoming Dunk features a circular, translucent patch on the heel counter with Nike and NBA logos that confirms the shoe’s association with 2021 NBA All-Star game scheduled to take place in Indianapolis.

If you like the black patent leather – you’re in luck. The Dunk is marked by Overlays of back patent leather; even the Swooshes on the shoe are in the same shiny black. The base of the Dunk High is minty green, which can be seen on the upper, sides, and heel counter – the shoelaces are also matched in green.

Availability and pricing

2021 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Indianapolis for the second time ever – this will be the 70thedition of the event hosted by the Indiana Pacers at Bankers File Fieldhouse.

Though an official release date is expected in February for the All-Star Weekend, it is not definite yet considering the celebration could be postponed due to COVID-19. This would mean, these sneakers tipped to be priced around $110, will be delayed as well.