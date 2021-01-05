This stylish face mask adjusts to face size and shape

It won’t be an overstatement to say that 2020 was the year of face masks. This accessory has become the need of the hour and it’s just fitting we have more customized masks in 2021 that contour according to the wearer’s face size and shape.

A well-designed zMask by Los Angeles-based Zimarty, is a fashionable face cover that in addition to covering the nose and mouth also caters to user’s personal style – presenting itself as a “new approach to show your personality while covering your face.”

Origami-style mask

This fashionable mask is inspired by principles of origami, which makes possible a 3D folded structure that fits nicely around the face to ward off dust particles and fit cleanly inside the pocket. The zMask meets all guidelines for COVID-19 and it holds up around the mouth to create more space for breathing and talking.

Folded up in biodegradable natural fiber, the lightweight zMask features three holes on either side (when you’re masked up) comprised of as many layers of breathable, non-woven cloth.

Customizable face cover

For a customized feel, both the ear loop and the mask itself are adjustable – simply slide the clear elastic band and place them on the provided notch to decrease the size. This means, the ear loop length can be adjusted according to the size of the face.

This is practical and cool for no two faces are alike and a mask cannot be a one-size-fits-all kinda accessory! The washable and reusable zMask comes for $50 and is available in six trendy colors to match your style.