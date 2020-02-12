Thom Browne Longwing Brogues go classic yet casual

Almost every day, we feature shoes here. They’re mainly sports shoes. If not, we feature different kinds of boots. Sometimes, there are wingtips aka brogue shoes. Most men we know like brogues for more formal occasions.

The last pair we featured here were the neon brogues from Florsheim. We figure they may not be popular choices because of the shocking colors and the retro vibes they bring so maybe this longwing pair from Thom Browne can be a better choice for you.

Thom Browne Stamps Brand on Brogues

Not many people know Thom Browne but he is all the rage now especially since Samsung announced a Thom Browne edition of the new Galaxy Z Flip. Thom Browne is an American fashion designer that started a stylish brand for men and women. The brand which is based in New York City is slowly becoming more popular these days for its understated style.

Browne’s background as a salesman at a Giorgio Armani showroom paved the way for him to work for Club Monaco’s creative development team. He then founded his own brand that sells shirts, shoes, accessories and other ready-to-wear items.

Longwing Brogues for the Fashionable Men

Thom Browne knows fashion. His passion for traditional menswear and footwear shows with this pair of 4-Bar Applique Longwing Brogues. The dress shoes’ upper is made of pebbled leather material. The four-bar stripe applique on the side is very noticeable. You can’t miss it because it’s white against black. It boasts the customary decorative perforations and almond toe design.

The Thom Browne branding can be found insole. The heel pull tab bears the signature red, white, and blue grosgrain ribbon.







The damage? $890 for a pair. You can purchase a pair now at Feature. If that’s too much, you can get it with four interest-free payments of $222.50 with Afterpay. The pair only comes in black but we wish a brown version will be available someday.