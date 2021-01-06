Three gadgets that should be on your radar in 2021

2020 has been quite an eventful year with exciting gadgets capturing imagination of geeks. Be it the LG Wing swivel phone or the rollable TV screens – there was plenty to appreciate.

Now in 2021, we can expect such or even more exciting releases. So, what are those top gadgets that you need to keep an eye on this year? Let’s have a quick look.

The most exciting gadget that we all are waiting for eagerly is the Apple AirTags that are made for people who easily misplace daily things. It is a small disk-like device that can attach to anything – a keychain, phone, important cards, or even your favorite pair of shoes.

The Bluetooth gadget sends you alerts if, for example, you forget your keys (having the AirTag attached) at your friend’s place. Or maybe if you misplace your pair of party shoes and want to track them with your phone – Apple AirTags are made for those kinds of situations.

Analogue Pocket

Geeks like to keep their collection of games at arm’s length, and if you happen to be one, then keep an eye on Analogue Pocket. The handheld game player comes with a collection of over 2,700 retro games from the old Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advanced in high definition. It also doubles as a digital audio workstation since it has a built-in synthesizer and sequencer – a bonus for audio creators and music lovers.

The handheld console has a 4,300mAh battery that should provide around six-hour playback time. Originally slated for a 2020 release, the Analogue Pocket will now be shipped in May 2021 in two colorways – black and white. For a $200 gadget that maxed out the first lot of pre-orders in just 15 minutes, it is recommended for every gamer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Long being in speculation we can now expect the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to be released in 2021. In a recent leak spotted by Sammobile, Samsung Canada accidentally posted information about the high-end wireless earbuds. A hands-on video by YouTuber Digital Slang also gives some more insight about the buds that are going to have IPX7 water resistance, support wireless charging, and offer active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is going to be the clear rivals to the Apple AirPods Pro. Going by all the leaks and rumors, the buds will have eight hours of battery – with the total capacity rising to 28 hours with the charging case. The buds are going to be priced somewhere around the $200 mark – that’s going to be a good deal – since they are speculated to come with the 11-mm woofer and a 6.5-mm tweeter.