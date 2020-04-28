Tiffany & Co. launches extensive collection of home lifestyle goods

Inspired by the feat of its men’s jewelry collection and confident response for the tableware used in its very recent Harrods café pop-up, the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. has now released its extensive home lifestyle goods collection.

Comprising stationery and tableware, the new collection is pretty basic in appearance but when draped in Tiffany’s own hues and luxe charm – the average style stands amplified. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in the assortment and what makes it unique.

The collection

The new homeware collection contains porcelain reinterpretations of paper cups and Tiffany Blue-dipped mugs with a quirky mix of stationary items such as envelopes, pens and notebooks.

A set of one small and one tripe-wick large variant candles along with Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for both males and females enriches the whole collection. The full range of home lifestyle goods of Tiffany & Co. is available on the brand’s website.

Clad in Tiffany Blue

This eclectic range of home lifestyle goods by Tiffany & Co. is clad in its light medium robin egg blue color, christened Tiffany Blue. With a sophisticated hue block assortment that creates a modern mood with a playful form, clean lines and bold colors make the items of this collection stand out.

All of the items of the newly launched range are adorned with white and Tiffany Blue colors. The two-toned design gives the classic style a colorful impression. High-quality porcelain and skilled craftsmanship blended with the gorgeous color combination makes this collection very appealing.