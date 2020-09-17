Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Timepiece crafted from 100 percent recycled plastic

American designer and filmmaker Tom Ford is committed to make people rethink about luxury as he says, “in my opinion, ethical luxury is THE greatest luxury of all.” On his quest to contribute to cutting the menacing plastic pollution from the face of the earth, Tom has announced a timepiece made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic.

“It is incredibly appealing to know that you are not only wearing a high-quality product, but by simply owning the product you are also taking direct action to improve the planet.” This clearly indicates Tom’s core motive for designing the eco-friendly watch.

Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Timepiece

As clear as the vision of the maker for this watch is, the sustainable multi-pronged approach to achieve the same is also crystal clear. To create the Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Timepiece, plastic waste is extracted from the ocean and then processed using solar energy in Switzerland. For this, the transportation is carbon-neutral too.

Every single timepiece will use 35 plastic bottles in the making and the packaging for the box is recyclable too. For every 1,000 watches that’ll leave the production lines, approximately 490 pounds of plastic waste will be lessened from the oceans and landfills.

Design still under the wraps

To make this wristwatch, Tom Ford has partnered with Bedrock Manufacturing Company. The design details are not revealed as of now, but going by the standards of the man himself, it should be a quality timepiece. Development and production of the watch is done in collaboration with suppliers who also coincide with the thought of overcoming the worlds’ plastic menace for a better future.

Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Timepiece is going to be available sometime in November 2020 at Tome Ford boutiques worldwide and also in brand’s online store. The price tag is going to be $995 – a meagre price for the contribution you’ll be making in doing good for the planet.