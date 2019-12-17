‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’ trailer out, new look at the much-awaited sequel

Last year for Tom Cruise was all about Mission Impossible. After the movie was released, he soon went ahead to shoot for his next film, Top Gun. If you’ve been living under a rock, but I highly doubt it, know that Maverick is back. After 34 years, the movie is getting its much-awaited sequel. Maybe this is your childhood favorite and soon your own kid will get to watch the movie.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be shown in about six months. Watching the trailer alone gives me the goosebumps. Are we ready for the Danger Zone again? We haven’t fully recovered from Tom Cruise’s stunts on ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’. Maybe in a few months, we’re more than ready to feel the need for speed.

Old Top Gun Trains New Ones

There isn’t much to say about the movie. We prefer to be surprised but there are plenty of questions floating around already. Pete Mitchell remains a captain, teaching younger pilots. He trains a detachment group of Top Gun graduates—like him before. What’s interesting here is that Goose’s son is part of it. Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, is a next-generation Top Gun.

Maverick is faced with the ghosts of his past. He needs to confront his fears in a mission that may demand a sacrifice.

Maverick is still the same old Maveric: stubborn and with an issue with authority. He still is the same great guy though.

Get Ready for More Speed in 2020

This is just a new trailer. Expect more will roll out in series leading to initial release in movie theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski. It will be released by Paramount Pictures on June 26, 2020.