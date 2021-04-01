Tumi x McLaren unveil stylish collection of supercar-inspired luggage

TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, has collaborated with McLaren for a new collection of sleek, sports car-inspired luggage. The stylish and functional luggage series has been designed and developed in partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren.

The two companies announced their partnership for the project in 2019. The collaboration created a unique prospect to fashion the definitive travel and lifestyle luggage collection, which includes suitcases, backpacks, duffels, and other travel accessories.

Sports car-inspired luggage

Capturing the luxurious essence of both Tumi and McLaren, the capsule collection is comprised of nine pieces. Each piece embodies the elements of McLaren’s sleek, bold supercars and race cars, and is adorned with McLaren’s moniker Papaya colorway and features CX6 carbon fiber accents. The premium assortment of elegant business, travel and everyday essentials is designed to simplify the aspects of life while traveling.

Essential travel pieces comprise the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On, the Quantum Duffel, the Velocity Backpack, the Torque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch, offering light-carry and hands-free styles. For ultra-portable accessories, the capsule collection offers the Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organizer, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit.

More details

Tumi’s creative director, Victor Sanz and Rob Melville, McLaren’s supercar design director joined hands to create this brilliant luggage collection that combines the aspects of both the companies through its exquisite design.

According to Rob Melville, “McLaren focuses on articulating a clear design language and materials selection which combines and leads into its car’s performance.” McLaren wanted to capture this aspect with Tumi, so a lot of time was spent in analyzing and fine-tuning all aspects of this exclusive luggage collection, he added.