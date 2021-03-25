Turkey’s Centauri Honey is most expensive in the world, costs $11k per kg

Centauri Honey from Turkey has recently broken the world record for being the most expensive honey. This is harvested from a cave 2,500 meters above sea level, way outside of exploits of human settlements and other bee colonies. The heavenly nectar is priced at a whopping €10,000/kg (roughly $11,000).

The honey is created by Caucasian honey bees, which are adaptable to cold weather and high altitude. The three-year-old brand follows a specific set of rules to ensure the best quality production, which is quite different from conventional honey harvesting methods.

Centauri Honey

The coveted honey is infused with qualities of medicinal herbs planted around the cave to provide a food source to the bees. Dark in color and bitter in taste, this honey has high medicinal properties owing to its high levels in magnesium, potassium, phenols, flavonoids, and antioxidants.

This rare variety of honey is harvested once a year. The brand performs a late harvest to collect late pollens of autumn around mid-November at high altitudes as compared to other beekeepers who harvest the honey by late August.

Most expensive honey

Produced in an isolated cave in Turkey’s mountains, Centauri Honey has been named the world’s most expensive by Guinness World Records. According to the official website of Guinness World Records, this is unlike the conventional honey that is available in the market and achieved a price tag of over $11,000 per kilogram to break the world record.

Apparently, the brand uses an undisclosed formula to increase the quality of the honey, which is kept secret even from close family members. Furthermore, only the best quality material is harvested, with samples sent to the Turkish Scientific Council/Food Institute to authenticate the value and quality of the honey.