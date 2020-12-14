Nike Adapt Auto Max in Jetstream to be released before year-end

The Adapt Auto Max series from Nike is getting a new colorway. We have lost count of how many color variations the top sports brand has launched but we believe every release can be a bestseller. If you’re a fan of Marty McFly but can’t get your feet on the Nike MAG, then you can settle for this: the Nike Adapt Auto Max “Jetstream”.

The pair isn’t Christmas-themed like those three we featured last week but it can very well be your gift to yourself. Of course, every pair that appeals to your style can be considered a worthy Christmas gift even if you don’t really celebrate the holiday.

New Year, New Colorway

The Nike Adapt Auto Max Jetstream can also be your first pair for 2021. It can still be a happy new year for you and me—just start with a new pair of shoes. Who knows, it will be a better year and a better world, after all.

The two-color palette pair will probably remind you of the first time you saw Michael J. Fox wearing the light-up sneakers. This is something you can have for yourself—that is, if you’re able to cop a pair early on December 26th.

From the Future to the Present

The Back to the Future feel follows several color motifs. The last one we featured here was the Nike Adapt Auto Max in “Anthracite” colorway launched back in June. This new pair from Nike boasts a greyish white and teal blu-green color combination with a silver heel tab as accent. The sole and heel are in bright teal.

The mid-sole is darker grey with some static-like design. A huge white Swoosh logo is on the lateral (both sides). Another smaller swoosh is placed on the heel counter. Retail price is $400 on select retail stores and via Nike SNKRS app.