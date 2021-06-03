Ulysse Nardin unveils Freak X Marquetry with colorful silicon dial

Ulysse Nardin is popular for introducing silicon to watch movement. Now the brand is offering a fresh new Freak X Marquetry – a watch with marquetry dial made from silicon (which is more commonly uses wood).

This new UN Freak X is pretty refined and fresh, which is evident right from the watch dial arranged in high contrast. The marquetry dial features X in green hue while the base of the dial is in blue.

The new Freak

The Freak X debuted with silicon movement components in 2001. Twenty years on, the material has now passed into the dial and is just fitting to the image of the Freak X original and the innovativeness in watchmaking.

Freak X Marquetry is offered in a sizable 43mm titanium case, with PVD blue crown and bezel. The case is individually numbered on the side – signifying the unique number in the limited edition. The crown is standard and can be used for winding and setting the watch.

The domed sapphire crystal presents a more all-around peek into the fancy movement (under the dial) featuring a flying carousel that turns once in an hour. Visible also is a central bridge that functions as the minute hand.

The fancy movement

The sapphire caseback of the Ulysse Nardin Freak X Marquetry offers a sight of the silicon-coated matt blue mainplate of the automatic caliber UN-230 that powers the watch. The movement offers a power reserve of 72 hours.

The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes on a blue alligator leather strap featuring a titanium buckle. Freak X Marquetry is strictly limited to 30 units, which will retail through Ulysse Nardin boutiques for $31,000.