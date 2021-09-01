Ulysse Nardin unveils Marine Torpilleur Tourbillon Grand Feu limited edition watch

This year marks the 175th anniversary of Ulysse Nardin, which was founded in 1846. The marque is presenting some statement timepieces at the Geneva Watch Days in Switzerland with a collection of landmark watches to celebrate the anniversary in style.

The in-house Grand feu enamel dials and immense complications are the highlights of these models on show. While all the Marine Torpilleur Annual Chronograph, Marine Torpilleur Blue Enamel and Marine Torpilleur Moonphase watches have their own merits, it’s the limited edition Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Tourbillon Grand Feu, which is the ultimate highlight amid the enamel dialed offerings.

The Torpilleur Tourbillon

A unique blend of horological advancement and traditional dial-making, the Torpilleur Tourbillon is presented in 42mm 5N rose gold case which on the side features a unique number for each timepiece. The dress watch has a thin bezel that leaves a large dial space to exhibit Ulysse Nardin’s dial-making genius.

Under the sapphire glass lies the handcrafted Grand Feu enamel dial in a fantastic mirror-like glossy finish. The deal has oversized, white Roman numerals that contrast with the black dial. Running through the middle of the watch is the Ulysse Nardin brand, while you get a power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock in circular orientation.

The power reserve indicator is mirrored on the bottom at 6 o’clock, where you get the flying tourbillon. Considering it would have been difficult for Ulysse Nardin to pull off a skeletonized cutout for the flying tourbillon, we’ll have to give it up to the marque for pulling it off with such finesse.

Movement and more

The Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Tourbillon is powered by the company’s own UN-128 Constant automatic flying tourbillon movement that beats at 18,000 bph yet offers about 60 hours of power reserve. The techniques of the movement are visible through the see-through sapphire caseback of the watch.

Designed for slight nautical advantages, it is rated water-resistant up to 50 meters. The watch comes on a black alligator leather strap with a 5N rose gold buckle. The Torpilleur Tourbillon is limited to only 175 pieces (for obvious reason) and is now available for $48,400.