Watches made from Ferrari 348, Aston Martin Rapide parts shown off

More often than not, those who love anything about cars are the same ones who love watches. When we say watches, we’re talking about most of the luxury watches we feature here on Dlmag.

We’ve lost count of all of them but we have few favorites from the top luxury watch brands like Longines, Omega, Franck Muller, Hublot, and the classic Seiko and Casio. This time around, we’re showing some affordable watch you may fancy not because of the price but because they were inspired by classic cars.

Fuoriserie Co is a watchmaker company based in Australia. This is the first time we’re mentioning the brand and we’re doing so because of their design and sustainability. The inspiration to use parts from supercars makes the watches special. There is somehow that “luxury supercar” feel, at least, when it comes to the parts used.

From Supercar to Super Watch

At the moment, there are 300 available watches made from parts from an old Ferrari 348 TB and Aston Martin Rapide. These are salvaged parts, making them truly “green” and sustainable.

One example is this Rosso Red Watch made from 1993 Ferrari 348 TB parts. It measures 42mm and comes with a red dial made from doors, white indexes, white logo, and a white mini track.









There are only 150 pieces of the limited edition Rosso Red watch. It uses a Japanese Miyota 203A quartz movement, scratch-resistant K1 glass, multi-layered dial, leather strap, and a special case. Price is set at $450.00 AUD which is about $310 in the US.

Hey Aston Martin, What Time Is It

There is also another model—the Storm Black watch from a 2011 Aston Martin Rapide. It comes with a grey logo, gray mini track, and grey printed indexes. It also uses the same Quartz movement. The hands are made from brass and aluminum for the minutes and seconds.











The design was inspired by vintage steering wheels. It comes with a genuine leather strap, giving that premium look and feel.