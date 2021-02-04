UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP will be ready in four colorways

Last year, we shared with you numerous pairs from Nike. The top sports brand has never failed to come up with something new. Everyday, we see a new design, new colorway, or a new reiteration of something.

And just before the crazy 2020 ended, we listed some Nike and Air Jordan pairs to look forward to this year. Included in the list was the Nike OverBreak SP Fossil. It was made available in early January in a more neutral scheme. The Fossil colorway shows a sail upper base and tan nubuck overlays plus a red leather Swoosh and light gray sole with black rubber segments.

UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP

It’s one attractive version that Nike saw the pair’s potential. Now we’re learning about four new colorways of the Nike OverBreak SP. New versions have just been introduced in collaboration with Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER.

The Japanese fashion designer has worked with Nike many times already. The latest team-up adds the classic Undercover style and colors to the popular OverBreak SP. Four new colorways have been prepared: Grey/Black-Red, White/Black-Gold-Red, Black/White, and Beige/White. Each version offers a different look but the same Nike and Undercover style.











Nike OverBreak SP x UNDERCOVER Design

Like the other OverBreak SPs, the UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP shoes boast suede and mesh uppers. The vamp and eyelets feature scaly frames. The Nike Swoosh is shown in a subtle way on the side. There is a red rose embroidery on each side.

The heels show the JUN TAKAHASHI/UNDERCOVER branding. On the toe caps are the words “CHAOS” and “BALANCE”. The printed insoles and tongue tags also present the co-branding of Nike and Undercover. The rope laces are similar to what Nike used on the Nike OverBreak SP Fossil.











The UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP will be available this coming February 19 in Europe. No information on pricing and availability yet.