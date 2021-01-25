Virgil Abloh’S LV Trainer Sneaker Boots now up for purchase

Virgil Abloh isn’t exactly a favorite but have much respect for the designer who is presently the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection. He founded Off-White which is an Italian-based fashion house based in Italy. Abloh has since done a number of collaborations and designed a number of new sneakers.

In the recent years, we have seen his creativity. There is that Louis Vuitton x Lucien Clarke “A View” skate sneakers. There was also the Ikea x Virgil Abloh collab that delivered the MARKERAD limited collection. We also won’t forget the Evian x Virgil Abloh Limited Edition glass bottle and another batch with SOMA.

Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker Boot gets a redesign

Mercedes-Benz and Virgil Abloh also collaborated for Project Geländewagen. Virgil Abloh once teased the Off-White MoMA Sneakers. We learned about the LV Trainer Sneaker Boots for the Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2021. The pair is now available in “Black/White”.

Basically, the Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker Boot is Western-inspired. The LV 408 Trainer now looks like a cowboy boot. It’s the classic LV Trainer but with a twist.

Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker Boots

Virgil Abloh’s LV Trainer Sneaker Boot features a phoenix detail and a vamp strap. It’s the hi-top version of the flagship sneaker. It is made of supple calf leather. On the sides, you will see some embroidery.

The Louis Vuitton cowboy boot-sneakers are made in Italy. Eacy pair takes seven hours of stitching. The sole unit features LV’s Monogram Flowers. On the sole, there is a script signature .

Virgil Abloh’s LV Trainer Sneaker Boot is now available online and in select Louis Vuitton stores. Each pair costs $3,900.