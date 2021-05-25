Vans Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration shows new fun prints

We’re big fans of Vans’ collaborations with other brands as the company usually comes up with cool and quirky designs. We have a few favorites and we know they won’t be the last as Vans has many projects not only with other companies but also with celebrities and sometimes, even cartoon characters.

We’ve lost count of how many designs there are. The last ones we featured were the Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Shadow and Sun”, Vans x Frog Skateboards Old Skool and Slip-Ons, and those Foo Fighters Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers. Of course, we also remember the Vans x Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Collection and the first Vans SpongeBob SquarePants Collection back in 2019.

Vans Customs x Nickelodeon again

A couple of years later, here is another Vans SpongeBob SquarePants Collection. This time, Vans Customs is introducing several designs of the Vans Classic silhouette. This collab is not only between Vans and the SpongeBob team but also with Nickelodeon.

The Vans Customs SpongeBob Vans Classic is ready in exclusive prints. Choose from these designs: SpongeBob in Bikini Bottom bubbles, Patrick Star, SpongeBob in Jellyfish Fields, and the whole cast from Mr. Krabs to Gary, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, Barnacle Boy, Mermaid Man, The Flying Dutchman, and Larry the Lobster.

Vans x SpongeBob SquarePants Customs Design

What’s better is you can have the swatches customized on any Vans Classic footwear you like. Every pair will feature a yellow sock liner. An exclusive sidewall print SpongeBob checkerboard tape may also be used.

The Vans Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Customs will be available beginning June 4. Check out the Vans webstore to purchase.