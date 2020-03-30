Unleash your retro-modern style with Breitling Top Time watch

Designed primarily for the needs of the young and active professionals, Breitling Top Time was first launched in the 1960s. The company has revisited the design to deliver a superb range of ultramodern chronographs that millennials and even Gen Z would appreciate for the bold new lines and undeniable elegance.

A collectors’ favorite timepiece with one of the most recognizable dials – sported by Sean Connery as James Bond in 1965’s Thunderball – the Top Time is being reintroduced in an updated and upgraded model after almost half a century.

Retro revisited for modern appeal









Almost five decades ago, the Top Time’s dial was loved by young and active, committed to enjoying freedom. And if Breitling is believed, even now it is going to still resonate with men who love the blend of history, performance and great youthful design.

The Top Time has a 41 mm stainless steel case and draws power from Breitling’s own Caliber 23 chronograph movement which provides almost 48 hours power reserve. For better visibility in all conditions, this COSC-certified chronometer features red hour and minute hands with red colored dot markers for each hour all coated in Super-LumiNova – a luminescent material.

Though the new chronograph doesn’t have the Geiger counter seen in the iconic model, it has a decimal scale and two sub-dials – a second counter at 9 o’clock and 30 minute counter with red accents at 3 o’clock.

A standout among audience

For the takers, the Breitling Top Time chronometer in its retro-modern avatar is paired with a brown nubuck leather strap. This is a special, limited edition watch with only 2000 of these available. Each features “one of 2000” engraved at the case back.

To make each one unique in its own little way, Breitling in association with Arianee will offer the watch with a blockchain-based digital passport to confirm ownership and authenticity, should an owner wish to re-sell or buy a used one. The Top Time is available for $4,990 on Breitling’s online store. It will be available in retail stores globally only on request.