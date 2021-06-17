Vans x Supreme Spring 2021 Collaboration out in two styles, three colorways

Think of popular fashion collaborations and the brands Supreme and Vans will probably come up on top of the list. Of course, that’s next to Nike or Adidas and when we’re talking about sneakers and shoes.

Vans is a regular subject here because it always offers classic silhouettes in fun and interesting iterations. We just showed you the new Vans Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Collection, Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Shadow and Sun”, and the Vans x Frog Skateboards Old Skool and Slip-Ons.

Vans x Supreme Collab Once Again

Supreme is another regular, teaming up with some of the most iconic shoe brands in the world. Remember the Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe ready in three new designs, the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus, and the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1.

This time, Vans and Supreme are joining forces to introduce the Spring 2021 collection. This Vans X Supreme collaboration includes a new version of the Vans Skate Grosso Mid and the Vans Skate Era. These are signature silhouettes that are timeless.







Vans x Supreme Skate Grosso Mid, Skate Era Design

The Vans x Supreme Skate Grosso Mid features suede and canvas white a white contrast pattern. The vulcanized sole and leather lining finish off the whole look of the shoes. Meanwhile, the Vans x Supreme Skate Era’s upper is made of full canvas, also finished off with leather lining and vulcanized sole.





Choose from these three colorways for each style: Navy, Red, and Black. The pairs will be available globally. You can already purchase from Supreme beginning today. The pairs will be ready in Japan on the 19th of June.