Uno x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneakers shown off

There seems to be a trend these days for big sports names to team up with brands or entities that have something to do with our childhood. It only means we’re getting older but it doesn’t mean you should forget the past.

The other day, we were treated to the Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Collection by Under Armour. Today, we’re learning about the Uno Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneakers. This Uno X Nike collaboration is for the fans of the famous card game and Nike.



Uno Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneakers

UNO is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To celebrate the special milestone, it has teamed up with Nike. The special Air Force 1 gets a colorful rendition in primary colors with the addition of black and white.

This version may remind some of the Google logo but for the child at heart, it’s really very UNO—the classic American card game we all can’t get enough of playing when things get really bored.

Uno x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneaker Design

The toe boxes are white while the quarters are set in red. The mudguards are blue while the back panels are in black with yellow Swoosh on the lateral.

The interiors and ankle collars show red mesh while the heel tabs are set in green where the Nike AIr logos are also placed. At the back and just above the midsole is the UNO branding.











Don’t get too excited though because UNO x Nike Air Force 1 Low are ready in Toddler, Preschool, and GS sizes. We believe Nike will also release the pair in adult sizes because yes, it will definitely sell.