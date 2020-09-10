Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronograph Calendar looks timeless

Jaeger LeCoultre is one iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker who’s attained the highest standards when it comes to millimeter perfect functionality and immaculate styling. And this is evident through the company’s Master Control collection introduced first in 1992.

Earlier this year, we saw the Jaeger-LeCoultre’s two new Master Control Memovox watches followed by the introduction of the Master Control Chronograph Calendar – a sober yet attractive and tastefully conceived model that looks timeless. The watch now made an appearance at the Geneva Watch Days.

Master Control Chronograph Calendar

The calendar chronograph is a headliner by Jaeger-LeCoultre by all means. It is step up from the Master Control Calendar with the moon phase horological complication located in an aperture at 6 o’clock.

Rolled out in two versions – stainless steel and rose gold – latter made from “Le Grande Rose gold” – the Master Control Chronograph Calendar features a 40mm case perfectly matching the sunray-brushed silver dial featuring silver hour and minute hands, contrasting blue seconds hands, and blued hands for the chronograph. The chronograph function at three and 9 o’clock are paired well with the calendar function at six and 12 o’clock.

Movement and pricing

Under the sapphire crystal case back of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronograph Calendar lies the JLC 759 caliber touting a power reserve of 70 hours.

As opposed to the Master Control Calendar, the calendar chronograph is slightly expensive. The stainless steel variant of the Master Control Chronograph Calendar has a sticker price of $14,500, while the Le Grand Rose gold model is priced at $26,000.