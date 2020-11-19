Urwerk UR-100V Iron watch in all-metal body notes how far you’ve traveled through space

Successor to Urwerk UR-100 Spacetime Watch we saw last year, the UR-100V Iron is an aggressive limited edition model that features a beautiful sapphire bubble dome cased in stainless steel and titanium elements. The skeleton dial of the watch doesn’t have much do differentiate it from its predecessor, but the movement in the famous design has been updated for more charm and promise.

While most watchmakers in the horological world rely on hands to represent time, the radical and futurist Urwerk UR-100V Iron portray it through a journey of both time and space – pretty original for a Urwerk.

Time in space

Urwerk UR-100V Iron features an asymmetrical 41mm x 49.7mm case that has a round sapphire crystal dome and is squared out at the lugs. While the basic layout is not a different from the previous iterations, the use of material and finish do set this new model on a journey of its own to accomplish.

Measuring 14mm thick, the stainless steel cased UR-100V Iron packs in Urwerk’s iconic satellite display in full display – also seen in the UR-100 Spacetime watch. The skeleton dial feature hour satellites around the 6 o’clock – the red minute pointer of which disappears after an hour to pass between sub-dials displaying the astronomical indications – at 10 o’clock displaying the distance traveled by Earth in 20 minutes and at 2 o’clock showing the distance traveled by the Earth around the sun in the same time.

Movement and more

Of course, these gimmicky space time indications will have no relevance in day to day activities, but if you have the kind of money to spare – it’s in fact an invention to have in the collection. The UR-100V Iron is powered by an automatic caliber 12.01 hand-wound movement regulated by Planetary Turbine. It beats at 28,800vph and offers a power reserve is 48 hours.

The sheen and luster of the full metal design of the UR-100V Iron is complemented by blue Super-LumiNova integrated hours and minutes markers and navy blue padded Alcantara strap. This 30m water-resistant watch is priced at approximately $52,500 – and it’s limited to only 25 pieces.