Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition scooter to launch in 2021

In addition to being overly popular in their own spaces – one as scooter manufacturer and the other as a fashion brand –Vespa and Christian Dior also share the same date of foundation. Both brands were founded in the year 1946.

Now, to make some sense of this coincidence in their origins, the Italian brand Vespa and Parisian haute couture Dior have collaborated to launch the Vespa 946 Christian Dior edition scooter, which speaks of design elegance of the two brands.

Special edition scooter

Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter is a contemporary edition of the iconic Vespa 946, which was introduced back in 2012 and was an instant hit with fans for its looks, body design and comfort.

The new model of the scooter made in Italy and designed by Dior women’s collections Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, takes design cues from the original model and has been recreated with the idea to reinvent freedom of movement and expression.

Design and availability

The special edition ride has monocoque chassis and exclusive graphics and elements that are evocative of the two brands. The seat is designed in blue leather with Christian Dior exclusive motifs that are also carried to the case, helmet and backpack.

The cream-white scooter with golden accents will be available in limited edition post its official launch in spring 2021. It will be sold through Dior boutiques around the world. The helmet, top case, and backpack will be sold separately.