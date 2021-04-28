Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL unleashed with whopping 73 different tools

Victorinox Swiss army knives need no introduction, designed for both military and civilian usage – in outdoors and inside – these multi-utility knives have come a long way over the years. If there was slightest doubt about the efficacy, here’s the Swiss Champ XXL to put all notions otherwise to rest.

The kick-ass Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL is the father of all tool-laden pocket knives with an incredible 73 different functions packed into regular SAK dimensions – 3.6-inch by 2.5-inch – with the entire thing weighing only 12.5 pounds.

The design

The successor to the Swiss Champ XAVT, the Swiss Champ XXL with the vast range of tools in one body, it not only ups the ante for other utilitarian knives, but also lifts the bar internally.

This Swiss knife is fashioned in the recognizable red and silver and it comes with whopping 15 different tool layers, which allow the 73 functions to be fitted in to cover a spectrum of needs – from maybe filing nails at home, scaling fish by the lake or jotting down notes on the go.









You can find the complete list of tools included in the Swiss Champ XXL here. To highlight some interesting ones, it includes toothpick, ballpoint pen, fish scaler, ruler, nail file, pharmaceutical spatula, watch opener, 4mm chisel, LED, and corkscrew.

Victorinox’s most functional pocket knife is meticulously assembled by hand in Switzerland. It comes in a special clamshell gift packing and is priced at $316. The price tag is justified a lifetime guarantee against defects in material and craftsmanship.