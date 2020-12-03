Vodafone x Disney reveals ‘Neo’ a playful kid’s smartwatch

Designed by Vodafone in association with Yves Behar and his famous design studio team at Fuseproject, ‘Neo’ the playful kid’s smartwatch shares a collaborative software experience from Vodafone and Disney.

To create a connected eco-system and offer multi-functional performance with cross-device intelligence, the watch is powered by Vodafone Smart App. Allowing control over a circle of trusted contacts, limiting screen-time via Quite Mode, location tracking, events, and reminders, it enables parents and guardians to fully manage and supervise their child’s digital experience with Neo.

‘Neo’ a playful timepiece

Neo, along with a digital time-teller becomes your Kid’s entertainer too. At will, children can personalize the display by choosing a ‘sidekick’ from a variety of Disney’s favorite cartoon characters. The included are; Minnie Mouse, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear from ‘Toy Story’, Darth Vader, the Armoured Avenger, and Baby Yoda (Grogu) from ‘The Mandalorian’. According to Vodafone, eventually, the watch will automatically update the new characters from Disney at no extra charge.

With the vision of empowering children to play and grow, Neo comes with an activity tracker and a built-in front-facing 5-megapixel camera which allows the user to capture memorable photos. Parents can stay in touch with their ward via emojis, calls, chat, and video messages (to be added post launch).

Introduction to the digital world

With a playful ease, calendar, calculator and weather tracker, Neo provides sense of independence in assisting little ones step into the sprawling digital world. The entertainment and excitement provided by characters and themes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars makes the watch a game changer in this segment.

According to Vodafone, the Neo will be released in Europe in early 2021 at an approximate cost of £99 ($130) with £7 Vodafone subscription per-month. You may pre-register your interest at Vodafone eshop.