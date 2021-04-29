Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is a high-performance electric SUV

Over the last few weeks, Volkswagon has been showing off future vehicles in its electric vehicle portfolio under the ID.4 lineup. The automaker has now unveiled its first fully electric high-performance model called the ID.4 GTX. VW says the vehicle aims to bring new and intelligent sportiness to electric mobility.

ID.4 GTX is the first model based on the modular electric drive matrix to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive. ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor for the front and one for the rear axle producing a combined 299 horsepower. The dual motors can work together, creating electric all-wheel drive.

The dual motors also give the ID.4 GTX additional capability, shown off the reveal event when the electric SUV climbed a 37.5 percent incline. The dual motors and electric all-wheel drive also contribute to its acceleration performance, with the vehicle able to reach 60 km/h in 3.2 seconds from a standstill and 100 km/h and 6.2 seconds from a standstill.

The electric SUV has a top speed that is electronically limited to 180 km/h. VW gives the ID.4 GTX a very clean and refined-looking interior with a large center display and digital instruments behind the steering wheel. The uncluttered design makes for maximum visibility from the inside of the vehicle.





ID.4 GTX features a black roof and a black rear spoiler with the roof frame bar in a high-gloss anthracite finish. Volkswagen will launch the ID.4 GTX in Europe this summer. Its entry-level pricing in Germany will be €50,415, and it will be eligible for a grant of €7500.