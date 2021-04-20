Volkswagen ID.6 electric SUV can drive up to 588 km per charge

Volkswagen has revealed its latest fully electric SUV called the ID.6. It’s the third vehicle based on the automakers Modular Electric Drive kit known as MEB. VW says its ID.6 fully utilizes the strengths of MEB, and the model is specifically tailored to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers. That would presumably mean the vehicle will only be offered in China.

ID.6 will be available in four configurations with a range of up to 588 kilometers on the China NEDC testing method. The SUV produces up to 225 kW of power and can hold up to seven people in comfort and style inside. Volkswagen offers two battery capacities, including 58 kWh and 77 kWh.

The battery is placed under the passenger cabin for a low center of gravity. The vehicle also offers 4MOTION all-wheel-drive capability and can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 km/h. VW says the ID.6 is 30 centimeters longer than the ID.4, allowing it to accommodate a third row of seats.

Features include 19 to 21-inch wheels and a second row of seats that can slide forward and backward for comfort. ID.6 models are also fitted with a large panoramic glass roof, and a panoramic sunroof that opens is an option. Inside the vehicle, the SUV does away with physical buttons and switches using a 12-inch touchscreen display and Hello ID voice control.





ID.6 will be produced at two plants in China located in Anting and Foshang. Those versions will only be available for the Chinese market. The new electric SUV is part of the brand’s target of sales being made up of 70 percent electrified vehicles by 2030 in Europe and at least 50 percent in North America and China.