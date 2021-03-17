Watches of Switzerland brings six colorful DOXA Sub 300 Carbon watches stateside

The stainless steel model of the DOXA Sub 300 is being revisited by the independent Swiss watchmaker in a new material especially for the customers in the US. The Doxa Sub 300 Carbon watches will come in six different colorways and would be available through Watches of Switzerland.

Doxa’s new rendition of the hot classic utilizes the ultramodern carbon composite. The casing of these six excitingly colorful watches is made from forged carbon, which is the single most distinguishable element in its iconic formula of a best seller.

Vintage influence, new image

Encased in a 42.5mm forged carbon matte black case, the Doxa Sub 300 Carbon comes in all six signature dial colorways of the brand. The round-shaped dial is not significantly new, and despite the use of new material and colors, it retains the vintage feel.

Yet the watches have a distinct new image, which would be well appreciated by the diver’s community. Being majorly identical to the iconic Sub 300, the Sub 300 Carbon series features crosshair dial, baton hands (thicker minute and thinner minute hands), and squared indexes offering quick legibility underwater.

Movement and availability

Similar to the Sub 300 series, the Doxa Sub 300 Carbon is powered by in-house ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, fully COSC certified, which ensures accurate timekeeping. The movement is concealed behind a solid caseback and it offers a rather modest 38-hour power reserve.

As the name gives away, the Doxa Sub 300 Carbon COSC is water-resistant up to 300 meters and it will retail on either black or a dial matching rubber strap for approximately $3,900.