Vans Vault OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack to be released soon

The OG Authentic LX is one of Vans’ many bestselling silhouttes. It’s getting a new colorway as part of the Zodia Pack. Its release is just perfect for the Chinese New Year because of the zodiac signs. Well, those are mainly references to the constellations which also have something to do with Chinese astronomy.

This isn’t really Vans’ offering for the upcoming Chinese New Year but you can consider the pair for when you want to party. This new colorway shows off vibrant and colorful embroidery of the zodiac signs and text on the black canvas upper. Johannes Wieser, a Swedish artist, collaborated with Vans to work on the design.

Vans Vault OG Authentic LX in new colorway

The pair of Vans shoes a playful twist to his artwork that may remind you of a wall graffiti. The eggshell white rubber sole is a classic. The shoes are then finished off with a set of white laces.

There is some 80’s retro vibe to the design. The black canvas and white midsole are complemented by the colorful embroidery of the astrological signs. You can say the canvas construction is a bit loud but it still maintains the authentic Vans feel.

Vault By Vans x Johannes Wieser Collaboration

The Vans Vault OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack may be the perfect pair to kick off 2021. Conquer the universe and attract the signs for good luck. We badly need that this year. No information on pricing and availability but rumor has it the pair will be out before this week ends.

