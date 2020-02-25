Whispers app is exclusively for Rolls-Royce owners only

Do you own a Rolls-Royce? We have wonderful news! The British carmaker recently launched its own app called Whispers and is exclusively available to everyone who owns or drives a Rolls-Royce. Whispers is a digital world of curated luxury where the privileged few can gain access to the most exclusive products, events, and whatever things money can buy these days.

“Whispers is completely unique. It is a digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond, where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together and are tailored to meet the demands and tastes of our eclectic and highly valued community of clients,” explained Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures, and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community.”

The Whispers app is a step in the right direction

Unlike other luxury carmakers, Rolls-Royce is not regarded as a tech-oriented carmaker. The company’s roots are firmly planted in the tradition of coachbuilding and bespoke craftsmanship. But much to our surprise, Rolls-Royce is embracing the future by creating a new virtual world for its clients.

And besides, if you’re loaded enough to drive a Rolls-Royce, Facebook and Twitter is so passé. But with the Whispers app, Rolls-Royce is offering a different kind of social media experience.

Yes, Whispers is a social media platform (or something like that)

For the lucky Rolls-Royce owner, Whispers can do many things. For starters, it’s basically a social media platform where you can send messages or connect with like-minded Rolls-Royce owners around the world.

And if you know anything about Rolls-Royce’s clientele, the list includes global denizens, members of royalty, philanthropists, vintage car collectors, and yes, even heads of state.

In fact, you can even chat directly with the Chief Executive himself or with other members of the Board of Rolls-Royce.

It’s also a magazine and shopping app

Whispers is also a virtual magazine. It features thought-provoking articles and content which are updated daily and are tailored exclusively according to your personal interests and endeavors. Each piece is curated and compiled by Rolls-Royce’s so-called ‘Luxury Intelligence Unit.’

Using Whispers, clients can also browse through a selection of products and luxury offerings. Seriously, the app can do almost everything a billionaire could want. From building a private racetrack or booking a weekend at a remote paradise resort, Whispers allows you to create your very own bespoke products or experiences.

But that’s not all. Whispers is the place to unlock exclusive access to sporting events, award shows, the biggest concerts, or VIP-only attractions around the globe. Also, members receive exclusive invites to preview the newest Rolls-Royce vehicles and offerings ahead of the global launch.

Exclusive to all Rolls-Royce owners worldwide

Whispers was quietly launched in beta mode two years ago. At first, it only featured a small group of clients as Rolls-Royce fine-tuned the inner workings of the app/service.

But after the test phase garnered a highly positive response from its members, Rolls-Royce is opening Whispers to all Royce-Royce owners in Europe, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the United States.