Best bookcases you can invest in right now

Bibliophiles have a huge issue of organizing their books. While they find new reads without a problem, finding the right place to store those books can be a challenging task. Fortunately, there are several bookcases that come in a huge range of sizes and styles to house plenty of books.

When investing in a bookshelf, you must consider the weight of your book collection, especially if you have a lot of hardcovers. You must get a bookcase that displays your personal library in style and also complements the decor. From tall industrial-style shelving units to old-school bookcases, here are the best bookshelves you can buy right now.

Simple Home Adjustable Bookshelf

This simple, adjustable bookshelf from Furinno Store has three tiers to store your books. It is compact enough to be placed in a corner without disrupting the design layout of a room. The bookcase is available in several colors to complement your décor. Made from particleboard, the bookcase is not equipped to handle overloading or any water damage. The inner side of the bookcase has a line of predrilled holes, making it easy to adjust the height of the shelves.

Midcentury Wood Bookcase

The Modway Transit Mid-Century wood bookcase is made of particleboard, covered in smooth walnut grain laminate. The three-tiered bookholder has four expanded peg legs and offset shelf dividers to offer a modern aura. It can be placed in any room in your home, displaying your reading materials or collectibles. For a mid-century style, this bookshelf adds a perfect blend of retro and modern to your space.

Industrial Metal and Pine Wood Bookcase

This industrial-style bookshelf gives a major DIY bookshelf look with premium construction material. Small space-friendly, this shelf is made of real pine wood and metal pipe frame. It bestows your space a farmhouse-chic look and can elevate the style quotient of your home or office. This sturdy standing shelving unit is a great organization space as well as attractive display space.

Wall-Mounted Ladder Bookshelf

The 5-shelf wall-mounted ladder shelving unit offers a modern twist to your home. Available in a variety of colors, the bookcase is highly recommended, easy to assemble and is visually attractive. The tall bookcase is great for narrow spaces. It has a gold frame that adds to the décor and helps you display your books and collectibles in style. This bookcase is sleek in a space-saving elegance that can even be used for kitchen or living room.

HSH Solid Wood Bookcase

This HSH Bookcase is prepared for heavy loads, with a capacity of 120 pounds per shelf. Its frame is made of a square steel tube with an x-shaped bracket in the back for additional sustenance and each shelf is made of solid wood. Available in four different heights, the bookcase ranges from a short two-shelf model to five-shelf unit. It takes 20 minutes to assemble this shelving unit.