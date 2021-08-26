Yamaha’s new ANC headphones impress with a refreshing design

AirPods Max headphones are what every other manufacturer is looking to better in their own unique way. In that vein, Yamaha has released its latest cans to attract traction.

The Japan-based musical instrument manufacturer has just released the premium pair of over-ear wireless headphones that boast spatial audio and head-tracking to lure millennial as well as generation Z crowd.

Designed for aesthetics and ergonomic comfort

Yamaha very well knows, to stand out in the highly competitive wireless headphones market, design is the key. The YH-L700A headphones (yes that’s what they’re called) surely look different from some of the flagship headphones on the market, with the touch of soft fabric inserts, and in a way, aspire to rival Apple’s pair of cans.

The company has made the logical switch from the very dated round look of some of its earlier headphones to the rectangular design to keep up with the style quotient of modern buyers. For ergonomic comfort, the soft earpads have memory foam, and they help in the adaptive active noise cancellation function as well.

3D sound and head tracking

On paper Yamaha’s new headphones sound like the real deal with the 3D Sound Field tech for multi-channel audio courtesy of the Cinema DSP processing. Then there is the listening optimizer to toggle the sound depending on how you wear the headphones. Other than that it has all the flagship-level expected features like ambient sound, for an immersive listening experience.

The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones have impressive 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver clear audio in the range of 8Hz to 40kHz. The Bluetooth 5.0 headphones support Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC codecs. Battery life on these audio accessories is also good at 34 hours on a single full charge. Turning on the ANC and 3D Sound Field effect brings that number down to 11 hours.

The headphones carry a price tag of $499.95 – a tad cheaper than the Apple AirPods Max. Will they check all the boxes for users to make the switch? That is only for the time to tell!