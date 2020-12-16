Yealink MeetingBar A20 with 20MP camera, mic, and speaker makes VCs on Teams effortless

Some apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have really taken off in 2020 thanks to the new work-from-home routines we are following. Considering the popularity, it’s no surprise that hardware brands are creating devices solely for the purpose of facilitating professionals at home – meet, call, and collaborate with their peers more seamlessly.

Case in point is the Yealink MeetingBar A20 created for Microsoft Teams and is now available for purchase. The bar has a nifty all-in-one design comprising a camera, microphone, and a speaker that’s perfect for small space Teams meetings.

Yealink MeetingBar A20

As a dedicated video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams, the MeetingBar A20 is a simple plug-and-play device with a sleek design and computing power. Powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, it runs on Android 9.0 OS and includes 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, 8 MEMS microphone array, and high powered 5W speaker.

The MeetingBar A20 brings some interesting features to the table for a consistent Teams experience. This including one-touch access to join a conference call, a whiteboard for taking notes or sharing presentations, and dual-screen support – yeah you can use two screens simultaneously.

Additional features

The camera on the MeetingsBar A20 supports auto framing, speaker tracking, and has an automatic privacy shutter. With 133-degree field of view it can recognize position of attendees in the small room to carry out effortlessly natural video conferencing. The microphone is powerful enough to pick up individual voices, if number of participants are involved, and the bar comes with Bluetooth and dual band Wi-Fi support for connectivity. HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports are also provided on the back of the device.

Setting up and installing the Yealink MeetingsBar A20 is really easy. The entire installation takes under seven minutes and gives users one-click join feasibility. The bar retails for about $1,659.