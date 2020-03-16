Zenith Defy 21 Land Rover Edition features a rubber strap with a raised checkered pattern in grey

The first thing that you absorb when you look at the Zenith Defy 21 Land Rover Edition, is the exhilarating combination of grey with subtle hints of orange on the crown and the strap. Lending the watch a very contemporary look, the design team behind this Zenith Watches and Land Rover Defender collaboration, have got the look – spot on.

It is very easy to lose the essence of the collaboration, when one brand overpowers the existence of the other. Both Zenith and Land Rover have ensured that that identity of each brand is maintained and easily recognizable with this new timepiece.

The New Defy 21 Land Rover Edition

Zenith CEO, Julian Tornare, announced the new Defy 21 Land Rover Edition at the flagship boutique of Watches of Switzerland. This event took place at the retail store in SoHo, where Land Rover debuted its new Defender 90. As a part of the Defy Collection – the La Chaux-de Fonds watchmaker’s most avant-garde line, this new Land Rover Defender collaboration has got its detailing accurate.

For instance, the Defy 21 Land Rover Edition comes in a 44 mm diameter microbead-blasted matte grey titanium case. This exclusive timepiece is crafted in collaboration with Gerry McGovern.

Gerry happens to be the Chief Creative Officer of Land Rover, and it is quite obvious that there are many design elements that have their semblance with the new Land Rover Defender 90. For example, the fuel gauge on the Land Rover’s instrument cluster is represented in the form of the linear power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock.

On a fully wound watch, this indicator reads 50-hours of power reserve.

Getting into the Details

In many ways the exterior paint of the SUV is captured in the form of the matte case and dial finishing. For example, the center seconds hand is coated with a matte white finish and the hour and minute hands and the three subdial hands pay homage to the Land Rover’s polished accents and sport faceted, polished steel surfaces.

As I mentioned earlier, the detailing on the watch include a ring around the crown and contrast stitching on the strap are in orange, this matches the same orange tone that we find inside the new Land Rover Defender 90. Even the luminescent material on the three subdial hands, and the graduated 1-100 scale on the outer ring are this color.

The detailing that I find important include:

– the seat material proving to be an inspiration to the textile strap

– a second all rubber strap with a raised checkered pattern

– a matte gray titanium folding clasp, embossed with Zenith’s star emblem

– a limited edition set

– a clear caseback where you can see the 5-spoke oscillating weight, which resembles the Land Rover’s wheels

– one of the spokes is even engraved with the official Land Rover logo

– El Primero automatic caliber 9004 powers the timepiece

– a 30-minute chronograph counter is located at 3 o’clock

– a water-resistance rating of 100 meters and the movement has been chronometer-certified by Time Lab

– available now at Watches of Switzerland for $13,600