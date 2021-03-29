Reebok DMX Trail Shadow Deep Forest version out very soon

Reebok has long been one of the leaders in sports equipment, footwear, and even high fashion. We have seen several pairs that resulted from collaborations with different luxury fashion houses. It’s not stopping anytime soon since there are millions of sneakerheads around the world who will never be satisfied with any new pair that comes their way.

Just recently, we learned about Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C coming after the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto. There’s also the Vetements Reebok Spike Runner 200 and the Reebok Zig Kinetica II. From last year, we also remember the Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe and the Reebok I3 Motorsports Street Sleigh footwear.

Reebok DMX Trail Shadow ready in new colorway

The Reebok DMX Trail Shadow which is a popular silhouette now comes in a new colorway. For those who are into more neutral or darker tones, the Deep Forest version of the hiking sneakers can be a great choice. This design was inspired from the ‘90s so there is a bit of nostalgic appeal.

A black and beige colorway was introduced earlier this 2021. Here is a new follow-up for Reebok fans. It’s still the same DMX Trail but now with a sleeker look yet rugged feel as it was based on outdoor hiking shoes from decades ago.

Reebok Heritage Hiking Gets a Modern Look

Reebok is also a name known for streetwear and outdoor wear. The hiking-style from before shows the brand’s heritage in this area. Notice the strings and the pull tab at the heel designed like old hiking shoes.

The Reebok DMX Trail Shadow “Deep Forest will be available with a $160 price tag. It will be sold on Reebok’s online webstore beginning April 1.