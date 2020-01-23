2020 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition is rugged to the core

What do you get by combining the Chevy Silverado with the world’s leading camouflage brand? You get the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition, of course. This is Chevrolet and Realtree’s second collaboration, with the first being the Silverado Realtree Edition from 2016.

“Building on the popular Custom Trail Boss model, the new Realtree Edition offers hunting and fishing enthusiasts a truck perfectly matched to their passions,” said Bob Krapes, director of Chevrolet Truck Marketing. “Silverado continues to offer customers more choice and capability where it counts.”

Realtree Edition is based on the Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss

The current Silverado is available in eight trim models, three available bed sizes, and four body styles. The 2020 Chevy Silverado Realtree is based on the Custom Trail Boss trim which means the truck has four-wheel drive, the Z71 off-road package, and a trailering package.

What’s really worth mentioning is the Z71 off-road package. It comes with a 2-inch suspension lift kit, aggressive 20-inch black wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Territory off-road mud tires, and monotube Rancho shock absorbers.

Also included is an automatic locking rear differential with an AutoTrac 2-speed transfer case, hill descent control, and skid plates to protect the vital engine and drivetrain components underneath.

V8 power is standard

The 2020 Chevy Silverado Realtree Edition has a standard 5.3-liter V8 motor paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is good for 310-horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, which is enough grunt for overlanding or trail-hauling.

But if you’re a serious off-roader, it’s better to opt for Chevy’s monstrous 6.2-liter V8 engine with 420-horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The motor is paired to a 10-speed automatic for better fuel economy, particularly on the highway. No, you can’t have the Duramax diesel, but who’s complaining with V8 power?

Custom Realtree body graphics are standard, too

2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition

Since we’re talking about a Silverado Realtree edition, it wouldn’t be right if the truck was devoid of some slick body graphics, right? Fortunately, the truck receives a nice set of Realtree camouflage graphics, both outside and inside the truck. “Having worked closely with Chevrolet all these years, it’s great to see the team come out with the new 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition using our latest Timber pattern,” said Realtree Designer and President, Bill Jordan.

It’s like the truck is sporting a tattoo, which is a good thing if you like this sort of stuff. We find it rather appealing, most especially the custom graphics on the interior door trim. There’s also a Realtree logo on the bedliner to let you know the brains behind the customized styling. “You don’t realize how much goes into building a true performance truck until you look behind the scenes, and this new truck will mean so much to all outdoor enthusiasts,” added Jordan.

But in order to finish the look, Chevy bolted more rugged goodies including black Silverado and Z71 badging, black dual exhaust tips, generous 4-inch round side steps (finished in black, of course), and a nice set of all-weather floor liners, the type of which can trap huge amounts of ice, snow, slush, or mud.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition is currently on display at the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can expect first deliveries to arrive by summer 2020 with pricing to be announced closer to the launch date.