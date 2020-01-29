2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has longer range albeit a higher base price

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is far from being perfect. For starters, it’s only sold in California as of this writing, and its dinky 28 kWh battery pack only delivers 124 miles of driving range. However, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric aims to change all that by having a larger battery and more power from its electric motor.

The new Ioniq Electric has more range than Nissan Leaf

You see, the current Nissan Leaf with a 40 kWh battery pack is good for 150 miles of range while the Leaf S Plus with a 62 kWh battery achieves 226 miles of real-world driving range. From the get-go, Hyundai’s Ioniq Electric is clearly outclassed in this regard.

But with a larger 38.3 kWh battery pack, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has no problems outlasting the Leaf. This new battery has 36-percent more energy storage capacity and is good for 170 miles of range – around 20 miles more than a base Nissan Leaf.

More power is standard, too

Previous models of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric came with an 88 kW electric motor sending power the front wheels, equating to around 118-horsepower and 218 pound-feet of torque. In the 2020 model, Hyundai is upping the stakes by giving the vehicle a more powerful 100 kWh electric motor.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is now good for 134-horsepower and 218 pound-feet of torque. Keen readers will notice the same torque figures, but the hike in power is a welcome addition, nevertheless. Also new for 2020 is a new Eco+ driving mode supplementing the standard Eco, comfort, and Sport mode.

Despite having more power, Ioniq Electric remains one of the most efficient vehicles sold in North America with a combined rating of 133 MPGe.

It also has faster charging

Having a larger battery pack is nothing if the vehicle has an outdated charging system. The previous Ioniq Electric came standard with a 6.6 kW Type 2 onboard charger. For 2020, Hyundai outfitted the new model with a 7.2 kW unit.

Using a 100 kW fast-charging station, the new Ioniq Electric can replenish its batteries from zero to 80-percent in less than an hour. Hyundai also partnered with Amazon in providing you with EV home charger solutions, which makes it virtually effortless to schedule an installation or appointment.

It gets an exterior and interior makeover

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has new LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lamps. Combined with a new grille design and new front and rear bumpers, the new Ioniq Electric has a sleeker vibe than the outgoing model.

The interior is also new. Available for 2020 is a larger 10.25-inch widescreen display (a smaller 8-inch touchscreen is standard) while all models receive touchscreen controls for heating and ventilation. The cabin is draped in new ambient lighting while the revised upper and lower instrument panel is classier than before.

More safety features

Standard in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is smart cruise control (with stop-and-go capabilities), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, and high beam assist.

Meanwhile, Limited trim models get blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane following assist, and highway driving assist.

How much is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?

The base 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric SE starts at $33,045 (excluding $995 destination) while the Limited trim starts at $38,615. This represents a significant price hike over the previous model, although its money well spent with more power, faster charging, and longer range.

Factoring in up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, the new Ioniq Electric is also one of the most affordable options in the burgeoning EV market.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Image Gallery