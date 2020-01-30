2020 Nissan Titan starts at $37,785 while Titan XD is at $46,175

The 2020 Nissan Titan was unveiled last year, but it’s not an all-new model. Instead, Nissan gave the new Titan a more modern face along with a host of tech updates. In all honesty, the Titan is a great truck, and the new model trumps the Toyota Tundra in matters of refinement and tech features.

In fact, when the second-generation Titan arrived in 2015 for the 2016 model year, it gave legacy truck makers something to think about – that is, until Ford, Ram, and General Motors released updated versions of their respective pickup trucks. The 2020 Nissan Titan is a welcome update and continues to straddle the fine line between a midsize and full-size truck.

The new Titan has a higher base price

With base prices starting at $37,785 (including $1,595 destination) for the 2020 Nissan Titan S King Cab 4×2, it’s around $2,000 more than the outgoing model. Nissan’s King Cab model is actually a double-cab, and the new Titan is only offered in double-cab and crew-cab body styles and five trim levels: S, SV, PRO-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve. Sadly, the single-cab model is discontinued for 2020.

Meanwhile, the Titan SV King Cab 4×4 starts at $41,585 while the SV 4×4 model starts at $44,785. The most expensive Titan King Cab model is the PRO-4X which starts at $49,185. All prices are inclusive of $1,595 destination and handling charges.

On the other hand, the Titan S Crew Cab 4×2 starts at $40,485 while the 4×4 model is at $43,585. The Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 has a base price of $51,385 while the Platinum Reserve is at $60,285.

More power is standard

All trim levels of the 2020 Nissan Titan are powered by a reworked V8 motor with more power than the previous version. The Titan still comes with a massive 5.6-liter V8 mill, but this time you have 400-horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque to play with. That’s around 10 more horsepower and 19 more torques than the outgoing V8.

Also, Nissan ditched the antiquated seven-speed gearbox for a modern nine-speed automatic transmission. The new Titan also receives a larger 3.692:1 final gear ratio to deliver snappier acceleration and better responsiveness.

New tech features

The hike in base prices is not without reason. The new Nissan Titan may be dearer than the 2019 model, but Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now standard across all trim models. This means you get lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, high beam assist, automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), and rear automatic braking.

Combined with eight airbags and four seatbelt pretensioners, the 2020 Nissan Titan offers generous active and passive safety features for the price. The interior also receives larger touchscreen displays, a 7-inch driver information display, and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto.

According to Nissan, the new Titan is covered by America’s best truck warranty. The truck has a 5-years/100,00-miles bumper-to-bumper limited warranty.

Nissan also announced pricing for new Titan XD

Nissan also released pricing information for the 2020 Titan XD. Evidently, the Titan XD S and SV Crew Cab 4×4 starts at $46,175 and $48,995, respectively. The Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 starts at $55,575 while the SL is at $60,085. Finally, the Titan XD Platinum Reserve is at $63,285. All prices include $1,595 destination and handling charges.

The standard engine in all Titan XD models is a 5.6-liter gasoline V8 with 400-horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which is the same motor in a regular Titan. However, the venerable 5.0-liter Cummins diesel motor is discontinued for 2020.

Both the 2020 Nissan Titan and Titan XD are available now at Nissan dealerships.