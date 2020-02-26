2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Shadow Edition debuts with a darker attitude

Few can compare to the Aston Martin DB11 V8 in terms of style, panache, and grand touring performance. But for the 2021 model year, Aston Martin is debuting the Shadow Edition package exclusively to V8 models of the DB11 Coupe and Volante (convertible).

And yes, the new DB11 is still offered with a magnificent 5.2-liter turbocharged V12 motor with 630-horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, but this gem of an engine is only available in the DB11 coupe and AMR.

If you want the DB11 Volante, you’ll need to settle for the V8. In order to make up for this blunder, Aston Martin is introducing the 2021 Shadow Edition in both coupe and convertible models of the DB11 V8.

“We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11’s appearance – moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style,” said Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda.

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Shadow Edition: What’s new?

No, the 2021 Shadow Edition treatment doesn’t come with a power upgrade, and that’s fine. Using an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged V8 with 503-horsepower and 498 pound-feet of torque (the same engine you’ll find in the new Aston Martin DBX and Vantage), the Aston Martin DB11 V8 remains a serious performance machine.

Connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel-drive, the DB11 V8 accelerates to 60 mph in just 4.0-seconds. The top speed is rated at 187 mph.

However, the Shadow Edition treatment is a minor cosmetic upgrade that adds a bevy of dark-themed exterior bits. This includes gloss black bonnet blades, black chrome wings and script badges, black anodized Shadow Edition sill plaques, and a new sports steering wheel covered in black Alcantara and Obsidian Black cowhide.

The DB11 V8 Shadow Edition also receives a nice set of 20-inch directional alloy wheels finished in gloss black. Personally, we’re not crazy for black or dark-themed wheels, but it works in the DB11 V8.

Meanwhile, the dark theme continues inside with black leather, a dark jewelry pack, and a headliner covered in your choice of black Alcantara or Rokona. Want more blackened bits? If you ask nicely, Aston Martin will change the upper greenhouse panels from body color to gloss black, effectively giving your DB11 V8 a stealthier and more aggressive vibe.

“By painstakingly packaging together key styling elements in the new Shadow Edition we have given this small group of DB11 V8-powered sports cars their own visual character that clearly marks them out as new and different,” added Reichman.

The 2021 DB11 Shadow Edition is limited to 300 units globally

Yes, Aston Martin is only making 300 units of the 2021 DB11 Shadow Edition, and it won’t come cheap. According to Aston Martin, the D11 Shadow Edition is available to order now with prices starting at $256,900 (before taxes and destination).

Also, the DB11 Shadow Edition is available in six exterior colors with an almost endless assortment of interior themes and packages to choose from.