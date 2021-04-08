Ford confirms new trim levels for the 2021 Explorer

Ford has confirmed that it’s adding three new options to the best-selling SUV in America, the Ford Explorer. For 2021, Explorer fans can get a new lower-priced Explorer Enthusiast ST model that’s powered by Ford Performance. Another newly available model is a rear-wheel-drive Explorer Platinum.

The third of the new trim levels is the Platinum Hybrid bringing more efficiency to the luxury trim. The Explorer Enthusiast ST is designed for Explorer performance fans who want the same fun and performance as the Explorer ST but wanted it at a lower price. Enthusiast ST becomes the new standard equipment group for the ST model bringing all the looks and performance of the normal ST at a starting MSRP of $48,750.

It still uses a 3.0-liter EcoBoost that makes 400 horsepower and 415 pound-foot of torque with a 10-speed automatic. It also comes standard with a Class III Trailer Tow Package, allowing it to tow up to 5600 pounds. It also features leather seating surfaces and a 12.3-inch digital cluster. Other standard features include the Ford Co-Pilot360 system.

2021 Explorer fans can also get a new 3.0-liter rear-wheel-drive Platinum option that starts at $52,480. Previously the Platinum was only offered in four-wheel-drive. The 2021 model year marks the first time the Explorer Platinum will be available as a hybrid.

The Hybrid version starts at $53,085 and brings luxury SUV fans a more efficient option. Ford notes that the Explorer Enthusiast ST, rear-wheel-drive Platinum, and Platinum Hybrid are all available to order starting today. All three models will be available at Ford dealers later this summer. Currently, there is no mention of fuel economy ratings for the Platinum Hybrid model.