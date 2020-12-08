Porter celebrates 85th anniversary with special edition G- shock 5600

To celebrate its 85th anniversary, Porter in collaboration with Casio is realizing a Porter fashioned special edition GM-5600 timepiece. From the house of Yoshida & Co; the Japanese Bags and Accessories Company – Porter is a popular brand that often collaborates with other fashion and consumer electronics brands to produce up-market, limited-edition products.

Though this classic digital watch is based on the ever-evolving G-shock 5600 series square design profile, it features Porter’s signature specifications and vibrant vision to allure the contemporary audience.

The package

Keeping the classic framework, the watch maintains its comfort fit and premium feel. The bezel is made of matte black stainless steel, with the outer dial displaying Porter style orange text and detailing. The case back also features an orange detailing with branding from all associated houses; Casio, Yoshida & Co and Porter.

To match your outfit and style you have an option to choose from a standard black resin band or a military-like Khaki nylon strap with a Porter tag. The watch also comes with a black wristband with orange lining finished in Porter’s signature TANKER series nylon. The watch remains water-resistant up to 20 bars.

Availability and release

The special edition Porter x G-Shock watch comes packed with all standard technical specification of the G-Shock 5600 series including shockproof assembly, multifunctional alarm, and backlit screen.

This timepiece will be available at the Porter flagship store starting December 18. Being a limited edition, the stock may not last long. You can grab one online at the brand’s website for ¥39,800 (approx. $380).