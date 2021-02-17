A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 is an embodiment of design elevation

Whittaker Group’s A Ma Maniere has been at the helm of luxury and style, be it in the footwear industry or in other fashionable products. Leading through another exquisite offering it has fashioned a new take on the Air Jordan 3.

An interesting follow-up of the Hand Wash Cold edition of the Air Force 1 released in 2019, this new take on the Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 is a reflection of the company’s design language.

The construction

The yet to be announced AJ3 – born from the consortium of A Ma Maniere and Air Jordan brand come in a white tumbled leather upper which is off-set by touches of gray suede around the yellow eyelets, collar, and heel. Padded interior of the shoe complements the gray suede heel collar and looks amazing.

The interior of the silhouette is nicely quilted and the yellow midsole highlights the look. Most interesting and appealing to the eye is the dark Violet Ore used around the heel which will be accompanied by the Nike Air logo at the back (not pictured yet).

Additional details

Both the shoes of the Air Jordon 3 feature a different logo on the tongue. The right shoe features embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue, while the left foot has an A Ma Maniere logo.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 is not released yet but is expected to debut soon. The pair will be available in family sizes with men’s silhouette starting at $200. Pre-school pairs will retail for $90.