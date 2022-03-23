A rare Eminem x Nike Air Max 97 hits TheRealReal for $50,000

Eminem fans have a chance to grab one of the very rare Nike Air Max 97s created as part of charity with the eminent rapper. The limited edition sneaker is up for sale for $50,000 at an auction on TheRealReal.

Eminem and Nike have had several limited edition sneaker collabs in the past. A rarest in them – the Air Max 97 – created as part of Eminem’s Charity Series in 2006 is now going under the hammer well in time for the Air Max Day.

The Air Max 97

The rare low top Eminem x Nike Air Max 97 is a pair featuring brown and gold base with orange accents and blue stripes. The silhouette pays homage to “Shady Records” label and is constructed out of leather, suede, and touch of other materials.

The sneaker has some personal detailing that makes it unique in its own aspect. There is the Shady Records logo and “D-12 and Big Proof 4 ever!” message written on it which is symbolic of Eminem and his close friends including Proof who was shot to death in 2006.

The auction

Only eight of these collaborative pairs of Nike Air Max 97s were created for the charity series. The proceeds from the original sales went to the Marshall Mothers Foundation and the United Nations for refugee children.

Now a rare men’s size 10 of the Air Max 97 from the charity auction is available for sale for a breath-taking $50,000. Interestingly, the pair is for collection purpose only, it is actually unwearable due to age.