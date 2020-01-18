Aaron Hernandez Netflix documentary starts streaming, earns praises from netizens

It can be ironic to describe a documentary about a killer ‘outstanding’. We don’t like the subject but that is what many netizens are saying about ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’. It is a new documentary on Netflix that features former NFL player Aaron Hernandez and how his life came to be.

We’re not celebrating his life. The people behind the documentary wanted to understand how he reached that point of being a murderer when he seemingly had everything in the world as a popular football player.

What Went Wrong With Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez was a convicted murder. He was arrested back in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, another football player.

Hernandez’s career quickly ended because of his conviction. Netflix explored the story deeper, looking into the life of the Patriots player’s life, his troubled childhood with an abusive father, homosexuality, drug misuse, football career, his murder conviction, acquittal from a double murder, and then his eventual suicide in his prison cell.

The documentary is three episodes only on Netflix. The series is now streaming since January 15.

The docuseries is a result of several interviews with friends and other players. The NFL star-turned-convicted killer was charged with first-degree murder and given life prison with no parole. He only stayed in prison for two years because he killed himself in 2015.

All Praises for the Docu-Series

A lot of viewers are saying the documentary is ‘wild’ and ‘sad’. It’s ‘shocking’ yet ‘outstanding’ because of the way the story was presented. It’s also a story where you can learn a lot from how parents should not abuse their children and simply just listen to them.

People are saying that watching the docu-series is like watching an episode of ‘Law & Order’. It’s something that every parent should watch so they’d be wary on how to deal with their children.

The documentary unravels brain damage and CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy) that they say the football star suffered from. It’s quite common among football players and has been an issue for several years and maybe decades. Watch ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez‘ on Netflix.