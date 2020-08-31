Add savory twist to plain-old veggies with these low-carb recipes

It is no news that eating vegetables is very important. However, not only kids but adults too avoid vegetables in their meals. Fortunately, you can blend vegetables with various food items to make them interesting and more according to your taste.

You can create new recipes or follow the existing ones to make vegetables more likable on your dining table. Here are three vegetable-rich recipes that will add a new twist not only to the ingredients but to your taste pallet as well.

Hash brown pizzas with veggies

Pizzas are an absolute delight and there is no limitation to the topping combinations that can be created. You can toss on some sliced mushrooms, sautéed onions, or grilled peppers to have a pizza party. Any version of pizzas is a great idea and this low-on-carbs version uses Cauliflower veggie hash browns as the crust. You can keep the toppings simple or have a vegetable extravaganza.

Shrimp cauliflower rice

This shrimp cauliflower fried rice is a perfect way to cut down on carbs and increase vegetable servings in your meals. You can add everything on different levels of cooking so it won’t get all mushed together. Don’t stir the cauliflower rice much, let it cook undisturbed for a few minutes until it’s brown and develops a sweet and nutty flavor. Throw in ample amount of shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic and cook it all together.

Chicken and veg zoodles

It is one of the healthy dinner recipes wherein instead of using traditional noodles, you can use veggie spirals for a full-of-flavor and low-carb dish. Start with whisking some sauce together. Then microwave veggie spirals for five minutes drain out the water and set aside. Add salt and pepper to the sliced chicken, and then sauté the chicken until it’s done on both sides the add veggie spirals and sauce. Squeeze a bit of lime juice on top, then serve garnished with cilantro, jalapeños, and peanuts.