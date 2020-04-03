Adidas brings its first basketball shoes ‘Americana’ to life in new makeover

National Basketball Association fans would remember the Americana – very first adidas basketball shoes that were once a staple for players. It was only with introduction of the low cut design that the kicks became a big star for casual wear.

Revisiting the design, Adidas has brought out a pair of high and low cut silhouettes. These draw inspiration from the Three Stripe’s Americana launched back in 1974.

Fine urban style

The new Americana have a very similar construction to the originals that were everywhere in the NBA for most part of the ‘80s. In predominantly white, known as ‘Cloud White’ canvas upper and leather panels in same color, the design is accentuated by a soft gray suede toe cap.

Trading the logo stripes with ‘Core Black’ Americana Hi and Americana Low running down the lateral on either models – the shoes have distinguishing Glory Blue (in Americana Hi) and Glory Red (in American Low) stripes wrapped around the ankle, slightly below the collar.

The Highlight and the Pricing

The highlight, however, is the red and black Americana basketball logo on the tongue and the insole, while the slightly discolored outsole adds to the casual appeal.

Basketball fan or not, these Adidas sneakers are a must-have. Both models are now available, the Americana Hi is priced at $80 and the low cut model is selling for $70. You can get them on the Adidas website.